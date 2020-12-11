New T-Mobile deals offer free OnePlus 8T+ 5G, discounted Samsung phones and tablets

The holiday season also happens to be prime deal season, and today T-Mobile launched several new offers on Android smartphones.

You can get a free OnePlus 8T+ 5G or OnePlus 8 5G when you add a new line or trade in an eligible smartphone. With this deal, you’ll need to buy your new OnePlus phone on monthly installments and pay applicable sales tax. You’ll receive a one-time bill credit based on your trade-in value and the balance of the deal via 24 monthly bill credits.

Here are the devices eligible for trade-in if you decide to get the deal that way:

Get a OnePlus 8T or 8 free

Apple: iPhone 11 series, XS series, XR, and X

Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

Google: Pixel 4 and 4 XL

OnePlus: OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro 5G McLaren

LG: V60 ThinQ

Save $375

Apple: iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series

Samsung: Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S7 series

Google: Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL

OnePlus: OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 6 and 6T

LG: G8 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ and V40 ThinQ

If Samsung’s more your thing, T-Mobile has a few deals on Galaxy devices, too. You can get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 or S20 FE, Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2 or Z Flip, or a Galaxy A71 when you buy your device on EIP and trade in an eligible device. Your discount will be given via 24 monthly bill credits.

These are the devices eligible for trade-in with this $500 off Samsung deal:

Apple: iPhone 11 series (excludes: iPhone 11 Pro 512GB, iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB, and iPhone Pro max 512GB) iPhone XS Series, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Series, iPhone 7 series.

Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S7 series

Google: Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

OnePlus: 8, 8 Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 7T, 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6T

LG: V60 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is also available free with 24 monthly bill credits when you activate a new line or service and buy the phone on monthly installments.

There are a couple of tablet deals to be had, too. You can get $300 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ or you can get a Galaxy Tab A for free when you add a new line of service and buy your new tablet on EIP. With both deals, your discount will be given in 24 monthly bill credits.

Finally, T-Mobile is offering a deal on a new Samsung device for your wrist, too. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for $49 when you add a new line of service and buy the smartwatch on EIP. As with the other offers, this discount will be applied via 24 monthly bill credits.

Will you be taking advantage of any of these new T-Mobile deals?

Source: T-Mobile