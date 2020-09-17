T-Mobile reveals Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G price, begins taking orders for Tab S7 and S7+ 5G

If you’ve been waiting for T-Mobile’s pricing info for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, today’s your day.

T-Mobile today revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will cost $599.99 down and $58.34 per month for 24 months on an Equipment Installment Plan. It’ll also be available for $1,999.99 full retail price. The Z Fold 2 5G will be available in stores tomorrow, September18.

Samsung’s new flagship foldable may not be cheap, but T-Mobile is launching two new deals to help you save some cash on them. First up, you can save $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

If you’re looking to get a Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G for yourself and for a friend, you can buy one Z Fold 2 5G and get a second one for half off with 24 monthly bill credits when you activate a new line of service.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, T-Mobile is launching the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Tab S7+ 5G. Both models are available today, with pricing starting at $129.99 down and $30 per month for 24 months or $849.99 full retail price for the Galaxy Tab S7 5G. The bigger Tab S7+ 5G is priced at $329.99 down and $30 per month for 24 months or $1,049.99 full retail price.

Now that we’ve got info on T-Mobile’s pricing for these new Samsung devices, are you thinking about picking one of them up?

Sources: T-Mobile, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G