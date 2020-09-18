T-Mobile rolls out Samsung smartphone deal for Connecting Heroes program

T-Mobile is amping up its Connecting Heroes program with a new deal on Samsung devices.

Starting this week, first responder agencies participating in Connecting Heroes can get up to 25% off Samsung smartphones for a limited time. This discount will be applied through 24 monthly bill credits.

The Samsung phones that are eligible for this discount include the Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G; the Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G; the Galaxy A71 5G; the Galaxy A51 5G; and the Galaxy A21.

“First responders are on the frontlines every day, keeping us safe and protecting us when we need them most. We want to give them the tools they need to do their jobs effectively, so they don’t have to worry about having service or being able to reach their colleagues,” said Mike Katz, T-Mobile for Business EVP. “We are pulling out the stops to help our first responders get and stay connected … now by providing savings on smartphones, too.”

Connecting Heroes is a T-Mobile program that aims to offer free unlimited talk, text, and smartphone data to first responder agencies. Those include public and non-profit state and local law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies. First responder agencies interested in participating in Connecting Heroes can learn more and sign up right here.

Source: T-Mobile