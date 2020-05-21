T-Mobile launches Connecting Heroes, offering free service to first responders

T-Mobile first announced its Connecting Heroes initiative back in November, and today it officially goes live.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert today revealedthat first responder agencies can now sign up for free wireless service from T-Mo as part of its Connecting Heroes initiative. This free mobile services includes unlimited talk, text, and smartphone data, including free 5G access.

In addition to unlimited talk, text, and smartphone data, first responders will get 1GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot usage with 3G speeds after that 1GB threshold. Mobile Without Borders is included, too, as well as streaming at 480p. First responders can choose to pay $15 to upgrade to 20GB of mobile hotspot, unlimited texting and up to 256Kbps data in 210+ countries and destinations, and free texting and unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi through Gogo.

To begin the process of signing up for Connecting Heroes, just go to this webpage. This offer is open to all first responders at public and non-profit, state and local police, fire, and EMS first responder agencies.

T-Mobile says that Connecting Heroes is a 10-year commitment to help first responders stay connected. It’s estimated that if every first responder agency signed up, it would put $7.7 billion back in their budgets. This could help them put more money into other things they need like equipment, training, and extra pay for first responders.

