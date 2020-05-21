New T-Mobile deal offers free iPhone SE or $500 off Galaxy S20 for T-Mo and Sprint customers

Today T-Mobile launched its Connecting Heroes initiative, offering free service for first responders. That’s not the only news T-Mo has to share today, though, because it’s got another offer that’s available to everyone.

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone SE or a discount of up to $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20. What’s notable about this deal announcement is that T-Mobile says it’s available to both T-Mobile and Sprint customers, marking one of the first new deals that T-Mo has rolled out to both customer bases post-merger.

With this offer, you can get an iPhone SE free with bill credits or take $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 via trade-in and rebate if you’re on T-Mobile or via bill credits if you’re on Sprint. To get this deal you’ll need to trade in an eligible smartphone and be on a postpaid T-Mobile or Sprint plan.

Here are the devices eligible for trade-in with the iPhone SE on Us deal:

Get $400 off

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7T

LG G8 ThinQ

Get $200 off

Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T

LG V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

And here are the devices eligible for trade-in with the Galaxy S20 series deal:

Save $500 when you trade in an

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XS or XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7 Pro

LG V60 ThinQ

Save $300 when you trade in an

Apple iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S7 series

Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL

OnePlus 6 or 6T

LG G8 ThinQ

Save $200 when you trade in an

Apple iPhone 6s or 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S6 series, Galaxy S5 series, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S4 series

Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL, Google Pixel or XL

OnePlus 5 or 5T

LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

This deal will be live starting tomorrow, May 22, and will run through Monday, May 25. You can get it online or by visiting a T-Mobile or Sprint store.

Source: T-Mobile