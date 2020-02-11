Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra official, launching on March 6

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here.

Samsung today officially introduced its new series of flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three phones share a similar design with 120Hz displays, slim bezels, and hole-punch displays, but there are some spec differences to be aware of between the trio of devices.

The Galaxy S20 is the smallest of the bunch, featuring a 6.2-inch 3200×1440 Dynamic AMOLED display. The Galaxy S20+ bumps things up to a 6.7-inch 3200×1440 Dynamic AMOLED screen while the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a large 6.9-inch 3200×1440 Dynamic AMOLED display.

Up at the top of the display on all three phones is a hole-punch selfie camera. Both the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are packing a 10MP front-facing cam with Dual Pixel autofocus and f/2.2 aperture, but the Galaxy S20 Ultra steps up its selfie game to a 40MP cam with phase detection autofocus and f/2.2 aperture.

Around back is another major feature of the Galaxy S20 series: their rear cameras. Once again, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features some beefier cameras than its siblings, including a 108MP wide-angle cam with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.8 aperture. It’s got a 12MP ultra-wide cam with 120-degree field of view for all your group shots, and a DepthVision camera to help with portrait photos.

And then there’s the 48MP telephoto camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which features up to 100X Space Zoom functionality. This feature combines Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom to help you see far, far away. The 48MP snapper also offers PDAF, OIS, and f/3.5 aperture.

On the Galaxy S20+ there’s a 12MP wide angle camera with Super Speed Dual Pixel autofocus, OIS, and f/1.8 aperture. It’s got the same 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide camer and DepthVision cam as its S20 Ultra sibling, but its telephoto camera is “just” a 64MP snapper with PDAF, OIS, and f/2.0 aperture. It doesn’t have 100X zoom like the S20 Ultra, but it does offer up to 30X zoom.

And then there’s the regular Galaxy S20, which features a triple rear camera array. That includes the same 12MP wide angle, 12MP ultra-wide, and 64MP telephoto cameras as the S20+, but the standard S20 lacks the DepthVision camera.

One other camera feature to note is that the Galaxy S20 series can record video in 8K.

Diving inside the three phones, all three of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 models are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. All three of them are equipped with at least 128GB of built-in storage and microSD card slots for adding up to 1TB of additional storage if you need it.

The Galaxy S20 and S20+ come with 12GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in 12GB and 16GB configurations. Samsung says the S20 will be offered with 128GB of storage, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra can be purchased with 128GB of 512GB of built-in storage.

Battery sizes between the three phones are a bit different, too. The Galaxy S20 is powered by a 4000mAh battery while the Galaxy S20+ is bumped up to 4500mAh and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is packing a whopping 5000mAh battery. All three phones include Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare features.

Other notable features of the Galaxy S20 series include NFC and MST support for Samsung Pay, stereo speakers and earphones that’ve been tuned by AKG, and ultrasonic fingerprint readers that are built into the screens. The S20 trio will run Android 10 out of the box.

Finally, all three Galaxy S20 models will include 5G support. One thing to note, though, is that the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra include support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6, while the regular Galaxy S20 lacks mmWave support.

The Galaxy S20 will be offered in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink color options, while the Galaxy S20+ will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Blue. The Galaxy S20 loses the fun color options and sticks with Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.

All three phones will be available for pre-order starting February 21st at 12:01 am ET and will launch on March 6th. Customer who pre-order from Samsung through March 5th can get a $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20, a $150 credit with a Galaxy S20+, and a $200 credit with a Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Pricing for the Galaxy S20 will start at $999.99, while the Galaxy S20+ will start at $1,199.99 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will start at $1,399.99.

T-Mobile hasn’t announced its pricing for the Galaxy S20 series as of this post.

So now that they’re official, what do you think of the Galaxy S20 series? If you’re planning on buying one, which model are you going to get?

Source: Samsung