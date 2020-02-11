Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launching February 14 with 6.7-inch foldable display

Samsung today took the wraps off of the Galaxy S20 series, which includes three different phones. The company didn’t stop there, though, because it introduced a fourth phone: the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s newest foldable smartphone, and it’s got a different form factor than last year’s Galaxy Fold. Rather than unfold like a book, the Galaxy Z Flip has a form factor like an old school flip phone.

Instead of the small screen and physical keypad that most flip phones had back in the day, the Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch 2636×1080 Dynamic OLED display with a 21.9:9 aspect ratio. This foldable screen is covered in glass, not plastic like the Galaxy Fold, which should bit a bit more durable and feel a bit more premium, too.

This flip phone form factor also enables the Galaxy Z Flip to offer its unique Flex Mode feature. Developed in collaboration between Samsung and Google, Flex Mode lets you stand the Galaxy Z Flip on its own with the bottom half laying flat and the top half facing you. When this happens, the display will automatically split into two 4-inch screens to let you view images or videos on the top half and control them on the bottom half.

Flex Mode is enabled by the Hideaway Hinge inside the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung says that it uses a dual CAM mechanism that allows the Galaxy Z Flip to stay open at a range of angles, similar to a laptop. This Hideaway Hinge also includes Samsung’s “sweeper technology” that uses nylon fibers to keep dirt and dust out of the hinge.

Just like its Galaxy S20 siblings, the Galaxy Z Flip has a hole-punch at the top of its main display where the selfie camera lives. This is a 10MP snapper with an f/2.4 aperture and an 80-degree field of view.

On the outside of the Galaxy Z Flip is a dual camera setup with a 12MP main sensor that includes Super Speed Dual Pixel autofocus, OIS, and f/1.8 aperture. There’s a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, too, with a 123-degree field of view.

Right next to that dual rear camera setup is an outer display. This small Super AMOLED screen measures just 1.1 inches and has a resolution of 300×112, but it can show the date, time, and battery level as well as show your incoming notifications, letting you see an incoming call or text without opening the phone.

Inside the Galaxy Z Flip is 8GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, and a 3300mAh battery. Wired fast charging and Wireless PowerShare are here, too, as well as a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor. Unlike the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip does not include 5G support.

The Galaxy Z Flip will launch in the U.S. on February 14th. Yep, it’s just a few days away. Samsung will sell the new foldable in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black color options, with Mirror Gold coming later in select countries.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip will be set at $1,380.

There’s no word yet from T-Mobile on a Galaxy Z Flip launch, but buying an unlocked model will be an option if you’re interested in Samsung’s new foldable.

Source: Samsung