T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra prices revealed

galaxy-s20-phones

Hot on the heels of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 announcement, T-Mobile has revealed its launch and pricing plans for the new flagship smartphones.

T-Mobile will begin taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra on February 20th at 9:01 pm PT/12:01 am ET. The trio of Samsung phones will launch in T-Mobile stores on March 6th.

Here’s what T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) pricing looks like for the new devices:

  • Galaxy S20 128GB for $0 down and $41.67 per month
  • Galaxy S20+ 128GB for $0 down and $50 per month
  • Galaxy S20+ 512GB for $149.99 down and $50 per month
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $0 down and $58.34 per month
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB for $199.99 down and $58.34 per month

Here’s the JUMP! On Demand prices for the Galaxy S20 series:

  • Galaxy S20 128GB: $249.99 down and $30 per month
  • Galaxy S20+ 128GB: $449.99 down and $28 per month
  • Galaxy S20+ 512GB: $599.99 down and $26 per month
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB: $649.99 down and $26 per month
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB: $849.99 down and $24 per month

And here’s what each Galaxy S20 model will cost at full retail price:

  • Galaxy S20 128GB for $999.99
  • Galaxy S20+ 128GB for $1,199.99
  • Galaxy S20+ 512GB for $1,349.99
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,399.99
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB for $1,599.99

When it comes to color options, the Galaxy S20 will be sold in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink color options. The 128GB Galaxy S20+ will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black while the 512GB model will be sold in Cosmic Black. And finally, the 128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra will be sold in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black while the 512GB version will be available in Cosmic Black.

T-Mobile also confirmed today that all three Galaxy S20 models will work on its low-band nationwide 5G network. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will also support its millimeter wave 5G, which is available in a handful of cities.

 

UPDATE: I’ve added T-Mobile’s JUMP! On Demand pricing for the Galaxy S20 series.

Source: T-Mobile

  • SirMakoto

    absolutely insane prices this year. even if there’s a BOGO free, it is still super expensive,

    • Jay Holm

      The consumer market needs to send Samsung a message!!! People should flock to OnePlus!!!

      • Daniel Holmstock

        I voted with my wallet, Samsung is foolish to think they hold an OS monopoly that can command these prices… wow.

        • Jay Holm

          You are a good consumer! OnePlus makes good smartphones! People should consider them!

        • Daniel Holmstock

          agreed, but the cam leaves a little to be desired, but for the price, heck why not…

        • Jay Holm

          Exactly! Isn’t there like a $200-$300 difference in price between OP and Samsung? Samsung is full of themselves! We live in a society that people are way, way too easily influenced by status, and marketing, that their minds are shut out to anything other than Samsung!

        • Ryan Loftus

          I plan on purchasing the ultra just for the camera. I don’t know much about cell phones, and I don’t follow them at all But I do know I like the 10 x Zoom feature. What other cell phone on the market is comparable to that? If there is a phone with A camera that is the same or better for less money. I would definitely consider.

        • maxnix

          Here’s the deal. Next year the SD875 will have 5G on the SOC and you will be sitting on a piece of outmoded expensive junk with a crippled screen but a really nice camera.

      • maxnix

        Or less expensive Samsung’s like the A91 with a head phone jack and a SD855.

    • Bogo is the only way I’ll even consider this.

  • Daniel Holmstock

    Thank you Samsung for making Apple the more BUDGET friendly option.

    • the_secret

      WHAT??? The already dated iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB is $1450. If you believe the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be cheaper, you are fooling yourself. Not to mention, TMO always has trade-in deals.

      • Daniel Holmstock

        the BASELINE iPhone 11 which I had topped out at 256 gigs is $849, I am on OnePlus 7T McLaren now, but can tell you the 11 is good enough for most users, this phone will drop 100 this year and Apple will probably keep them the same as they had for the last 2 years. How many really need that 512? The Samsung tops out at 1,599.99, grant it the iPhones are not 5g but that is moot at this point even for Apple fans. Samsung with this stupid pricing, just solidified apples ludicrous pricing!

        • the_secret

          HA! The iPhone 11 is not comparable to the S20+ or the Ultra. Not to mention, each S20 variant has expandable memory and components not seen on other devices. A lot of people want 512 on the iPhone 11 Pro Max that is why it usually sells out. I believe a lot people will opt for the S20 Ultra.

        • Daniel Holmstock

          you are missing the point ENTIRELY – BASELINE dollar for dollar, Samsung just made Apples stupid pricing the standard. And Samsung is just greedy here and somehow think they can price more – please…

        • the_secret

          No, you missed the point when you tried to compare the cheaper iPhone 11 to the S20 Ultra!

        • Daniel Holmstock

          LOL its my comment so let me be clear the base line samsung is 999 over a TOP OF THE LINE 256 GIG “BASELINE” iphone 11 is $849… you know what never mind.

  • the_secret

    The S20+ and Ultra will both have access to the highest speeds on 5G, the regular S20 will have 5G access but at the lower speeds, but still significantly faster than 4G.

    • bman893

      What are you talking about lol
      The s20+ and ultra have the extra mmwave chip so if TMobile ever gets it in more then 3 city’s you could actually get 1gb downloads but the current 5g is no faster then 4glte it’s just a better signal of that LTE speed it doesn’t jump around as much and penetrates walls much better but T-Mobiles current 5g isn’t fast and won’t be anytimes soon you need mmwave for that and only the ultra has that but it’s a waste because like I said 3 city’s in the whole country even have it lol. But the current 5g isn’t any faster then equal signal strength 4glte .

  • Jay Holm

    These prices are just crazy!!! People should consider other options, they really should.

    • Waboo

      Yep, when you can buy a Sony 55″ OLED or LG 55″ OLED for cheaper, you know Samsung is taking advantage. Apple is just as bad, maybe worse.

      • Jay Holm

        Exactly!!! Consumers need to make these companies fight for their money more, people hand over their money too easily.

  • THXULTRA

    Wow almost $60 a month for the Ultra that is just crazy. I will be surprised if they sell many of those. Really not worth that kind of money. Hope Samsung loses money on these because they are just getting greedy now.

    • the_secret

      The iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB is $60 a month on Verizon and $30 a month on TMO if you put down $729.

      • THXULTRA

        True but that is the top tier Pro Max and I don’t think they sell many of those either. You can still get a pro max for $349 down and $31.25 a month on TMO So figure that without the down payment it is $45.80ish a month. So the Ultra is almost $15 a month more then a already really expensive phone. You want the 512gb Ultra it is $199 down and $58 a month… Or factoring the downpayment out $66.30 a month…

        • the_secret

          The S20 Ultra is a superior device, there is nothing like it. All indications are, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a mediocre upgrade from the iPhone 11 Pro Max. I say that as a Pixel 4XL user.

  • Vlad

    Please update with JOD ASAP, it’s really not possible not to make it available on jump… And prices on JOD usually cheaper, since not paying off full price of phone

    • ironman23

      I have been wanting to know the same thing! I am a JUMP! customer and the 10+ with 200 down was not bad per month at all. I am willing to put some money down (tax return) to upgrade

      • Vlad

        My s10+ JOD was much cheaper, guess they have different credit ratings for customers

        • ironman23

          I got mine for 22.23 a month after the 200 down. its a 36 month EIP. I have a little left to pay off to be eligible for upgrade. Itll be interesting to see if they do similar for JUMP customers

        • Vlad

          You probably have new jump. I have old one, can JOD at any time. Even every month. All depends if I want to spend money on down payment

      • Vlad

        But currently for me is better to get zero down and bigger monthly, since really want to JOD to next note. Prefer note over S series

  • mreveryphone

    Pre-ordering S20 Ultra

  • THXULTRA

    You have to be out of your mind to put $649 or $849 down for JOD on a phone you don’t even own. Are people really going to do this? Just Stupid.

    • OZ

      Never underestimate the power

  • Vlad

    This prices JOD can’t be right. Especially for JOD, which is made to trade phone, not pay almost full price and give back.
    I’ve paid for Note 10+ on JOD which was 1,100 full price. 89.99 down and 46.18 monthly with 180 purchase option. Comes to 1,100
    S20+ is same price.

    So what kind of joke and who told you of 449 down !?!

  • jralphroman

    These comments are so funny!!! Everyone’s complaining about pricing could simply just not buy the phone. No one’s putting a gun to your head and saying you have to buy the phone….Just move right along choose a different manufacturer or hold onto your old devices.

    • Vlad

      You’re correct, but JOD prices does not seem right at all. I’ve had JOD like 5 yrs. Always got new Samsung.
      Always been like 100 or so down.
      So 450 or 650 down doesn’t sounds correct.
      That’s all.

      • Bonedatt

        I may be wrong but I believe T-MOBILE usually offers a $750 credit line regardless of the cost of the phone. This is why they have those down payments.

        • Vlad

          That can’t be true, since as it says eip has 58 a month and no down at all for s20 ultra. So all 1400 is on credit line.
          And JOD is a lease, so you’re not owning the phone.
          So there’s no reason to pay almost half of price of phone just to start using it.
          This was never the way JOD worked before and it’s not the purpose of JOD lease

    • Joshua David

      These are the asking prices, but there’s always some sort of deal to buy them for way cheaper. Last year, if you traded in an S9 or S9+, you got $550 off the cost of the S10 or S10+. They also threw in Galaxy Buds for free, too. The Verge says that if you pre-order, you can get up to $700 off. This is if you buy direct from Samsung, BTW.

      • pda96

        I agree. Costco usually has some killer deals on Samsung phones right around Black Friday. I picked up an S10+ for under $600 out the door last BF.

    • pda96

      Where’s the fun then if everyone clams up? People gotta let off some steam :)

    • Android_God

      Because billion dollar companies like TMobile need to know that these phones are a ridiculous price? Do you seriously need this explained to you?

  • Note10Plus IsBOSS

    Like clockwork S20 Ultra 5G will be joining my Note10Plus, #Note9, and Oneplus7pro at home base can’t wait.

    • Albert Orange

      How many Big Mac’s did you have to make to earn the money to buy those phones?

      • Waboo

        Not cool. Looks like you eat one every hour. With super size fries.

        • Albert Orange

          Waboo, why don’t you keep walking. This chump has been talking crap to people on Disqus for a while now. I am just giving him his own medicine.

        • Android_God

          How was he talking crap?

        • Albert Orange

          You don’t know the historry… he has been on Disqus comments for YEARS trashing anyone who says anything remotely negative about Samsung. calling them “broke” or insulting their financial situation… or even being racist toward me (calling me a “DACA reject” because I am hispanic. (Even though I am born and raised in the USA…. so I don’t know how DACA came up.

      • Rude!

  • pda96

    Freaking insane. No thanks.

  • Android_God

    No thanks. I’ve moved on from the premium brands to OnePlus and I don’t miss Samsung at all

    • Josh Thompson

      OnePlus devices are very overrated, I was with OnePlus from the beginning, I stopped at the 6T. The reason OnePlus devices are so cheap, they have inferior components. Weak wifi, weak GPS, weak Bluetooth, weak call quality and weak data.

  • Vlad

    Just confirmed with t-mobile, both phone and Twitter.
    JOD no longer eligible for pre-order.
    Only after release on March 6.
    So until March 6 can’t even confirm what prices will be, since system would not even allow you to do JOD into any S20 phones.

    • ironman23

      what? thats ridiculous. why would they exclude from this

      • Prod1702

        It will change, give it time. I am sure alot of S owners have JOD. It would be bad for TMO to do this, and if they do do this. I hope to god it does not carry over to the new iPhone’s next fall.

        • Mike Williams

          They cannot keep those prices tho, that is crazy from what used to be free for JOD

        • Prod1702

          They will because people will pay them. Until pay do not pay phones for that cost, the price will always go up. Look at the iPhone’s over the last few years. Price goes up but people keep buying.

    • Mike Williams

      The JOD prices are ridiculous if true!!
      I have kept TMO because of JOD and its been great, but putting down 450 for a phone is crazy!
      The S10 had a down payment $150 which was a jump from free, but understandable. Not 450

  • Android_God

    When 120 megahertz is activated the phone goes in to 1080p mode. Hilarious! Bend over and take it up the ass for Samsung and TMobile

    • maxnix

      And enjoy your One+ at 90Hz and 1440P

  • Vlad

    This is copy of reply from T force rep

    Great question! My name is Annie and I will be jumping in to help. My apologies on the delay and we will work as quickly as possible to get back to you. We are all excited around here about all things #Samsung and would like to address your concerns. The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup are eligible for JOD beginning March 6. Orders placed on March 5 or earlier will not be eligible as of right now. Hope that helps!

    • ironman23

      sounds like to me they have no clue

  • HeatFan786

    I think that they should’ve had an S10e successor. I would rather buy one of those “entry level” devices than the highest end one because they’re going to have many similarities.

    If Apple makes an iPhone 12 with 5g around $700-$750? Talk about Samsung having to heavily discount their S20 to sell more units frequently.

    • maxnix

      S20 = S10E
      S20+ = S10
      S20 Ultra = S10+

  • ironman23

    450 down for the plus 128gb> doesnt make sense. that means all thats left is 750 and half of 1200 is 600. the monthly should be much less then. whoever gave that info out does not know what the jump prices will be

    • Javi

      You do realize that JUMP! is completely different than JUMP! On demand….

      When you purchase a phone on JUMP! it’s placed on a 24 month installment plan.

      When you purchase a phone on JUMP! On demand, your device is placed on an 18 month LEASE with a buy out option (residual value) at the end of your lease….

      So the phone is 1199.99.
      Down payment of 449.99 puts you at 750.00 but since you’re leasing the phone, the purchase option at the end of lease is 246.00. Take away the 246.00 from the 750.00 and you’re left with 504.00. Now divide the 504.00 and your monthly is 28.00.

      • Justin Cook

        Precisely, it’s a lease that can be traded in anytime. Why pay so much up front? If the purpose is JOD and you can trade in anytime (after 30 days), then financially you’d have to keep the phone for a long time to make it worth it. So weird.

        • dcmanryan

          You nailed it. If someone wanted to try a Galaxy and then jump to an iPhone 12 in 6 months they’re an idiot. With all this.monwy down now you’re better off buying the phone IMO.

  • Ali

    It’s obvious T-Mobile is trying to get people
    off JOD, pricing gets worse every new phone release.

  • Gilbert Kedia

    T-Mobile’s JOD pricing makes me sad. I joined and stayed with T-Mobile because of the JOD opportunity to enjoy the latest phones. Can’t wait for another carrier to introduce frequent leasing at a good rate. When that day comes I will jump off T-Mobile.

  • Robert Patton

    This is crazy! I get job cause I don’t want to keep a phone for too long, but damn really what’s the point in having it at all with those dame prices!

  • maxnix

    Only Ultra. Nice, huh?

  • Francisco Peña

    oh hell no.. not $450 down on JOD for the 128GB S20+

  • Francisco Peña

    I’ll see what Samsung offers on the S8 or S9 and go from there. Or wait longer for the prices to go down, like when the S21 comes out. lol

  • dave murray

    What I don’t get is that usually T Mobile only finances up to a certain amount $720 to $750, So are they saying they will finance these out with no money down on an EIP. Something doesn’t sound right.

  • Mike

    AT&T offers a programmed called next you pay $5 monthly. I got a iPhone 11 Max Pro for $0 and after one year or less you’ll be able to upgrade and the remaining balance is wiped away. I know Tmobile offer Jump but the difference is ATT offers $0 down on majority of devices.

  • Kevin John Lempfert

    Looks like I won’t be doing a JOD, if that’s what the prices are going to be. I’ll stay with the 11 pro.

  • WhippetNYC

    I’m confused about the Jump on Demand that i’ve been on for quite a few years now. With this listed above “Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB: $849.99 down and $24 per month”, does it mean that the $850 down that i’ll have to pay will evaporate the next time i upgrade?

    i ONLY upgrade once a year, whenever the new Galaxy flagship phone comes out, which is around this time every year, but i’ve never shelled out a downpayment anywhere close to $850 down!

    If it really means that i’ll essentially lose $850 every year (equivalent to $70/month for 12 months), that’s like an additional $70 per month (for 12 months) on top of the $24 per month, i.e. a total of $94 per month for this phone! At that price of $94 per month for this phone, plus I’m sure other expenses like insurance, etc., it would be like spending $1,200 in total per year to use this phone until March 2021 when they will come out with the next phone.

    That’s a whopping $1,200 down the drain!

    even buying a laptop, say for $1,800, is far more economical as a laptop lasts well more than a mere 12 months!

    Can this really be true that we’d have to spend $1,200 per year to use these phones now if we wanted to rent these phones and not buy them?

    thoroughly confused by these prices.

  • matt

    This JOD is ridiculous they want half of the phone down payment I’ve never had to do that even with my s10+ I think it was like 249 down or something and like 30 for 18 months then if I wanted to keep it id have to pay remaining balance which was somewhere between 200-240 I think but I’m not paying for half my phone upfront that’s nuts… I’d just buy the damn thing outright…. I think they have to have that wrong or that’s for someone who has crap credit….

