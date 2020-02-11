T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra prices revealed

Hot on the heels of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 announcement, T-Mobile has revealed its launch and pricing plans for the new flagship smartphones.

T-Mobile will begin taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra on February 20th at 9:01 pm PT/12:01 am ET. The trio of Samsung phones will launch in T-Mobile stores on March 6th.

Here’s what T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) pricing looks like for the new devices:

Galaxy S20 128GB for $0 down and $41.67 per month

Galaxy S20+ 128GB for $0 down and $50 per month

Galaxy S20+ 512GB for $149.99 down and $50 per month

Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $0 down and $58.34 per month

Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB for $199.99 down and $58.34 per month

Here’s the JUMP! On Demand prices for the Galaxy S20 series:

Galaxy S20 128GB: $249.99 down and $30 per month

Galaxy S20+ 128GB: $449.99 down and $28 per month

Galaxy S20+ 512GB: $599.99 down and $26 per month

Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB: $649.99 down and $26 per month

Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB: $849.99 down and $24 per month

And here’s what each Galaxy S20 model will cost at full retail price:

Galaxy S20 128GB for $999.99

Galaxy S20+ 128GB for $1,199.99

Galaxy S20+ 512GB for $1,349.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,399.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra 512GB for $1,599.99

When it comes to color options, the Galaxy S20 will be sold in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink color options. The 128GB Galaxy S20+ will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black while the 512GB model will be sold in Cosmic Black. And finally, the 128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra will be sold in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black while the 512GB version will be available in Cosmic Black.

T-Mobile also confirmed today that all three Galaxy S20 models will work on its low-band nationwide 5G network. The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will also support its millimeter wave 5G, which is available in a handful of cities.

UPDATE: I’ve added T-Mobile’s JUMP! On Demand pricing for the Galaxy S20 series.

Source: T-Mobile