T-Mobile’s low-band 5G network expanding to 95 more cities
All three of the new Galaxy S20 phones will work on T-Mobile’s low-band 5G network, and today T-Mo confirmed that that coverage is expanding to 95 new cities across the U.S.
The new upgrades are spread throughout the country, including in cities like Hood River, OR; Old Fort, NC; Skyline, MN; Crystal Lake, IA; Panhandle, TX; Hector, AR; and Desert Shores, CA.
The full list of new low-band 5G cities looks like this:
- Arkansas: Hector, Moorefield
- Arizona: Cordes Lakes, Huachuca City, Spring Valley, Winkelman
- California: Desert Shores
- Colorado: Ault, Collbran, Lakeside, Lynn
- Iowa: Bancroft, Crystal Lake, Frederika, Grafton, Hampton, Larchwood, Luxemburg, McCallsburg, Ocheyedan, Paullina, Plainfield, Ryan, Scarville, St. Anthony, Sutherland
- Illinois: McCook, Merrionette Park, Preston Heights
- Indiana: Bloomfield, Newburgh, Parkers Settlement, Riley, Royal Center, Versailles, Westport
- Kentucky: Brownsboro Farm, Dixon, Goose Creek, Lynnview, Manor Creek, Strathmoor Manor, Strathmoor Village, Watterson Park, Woodland Hills
- Louisiana: Richmond, Tallulah
- Maryland: Lonaconing
- Minnesota: Skyline
- Montana: Jette, Plains
- North Carolina: Old Fort
- North Dakota: Gardner
- Nebraska: Dunbar
- New Mexico: Hatch, Manzano
- Ohio: Brecon, Four Bridges, New Miami, Pleasant Hills, Remington
- Oklahoma: Carney, Eakly, Erick, Goodwell, Grand Lake Towne, Hennessey, Oktaha, Wyandotte
- Oregon: Hood River
- Pennsylvania: Avondale, Bryn Mawr, Conneaut Lake, Mercersburg, Perryopolis, Reynoldsville
- South Carolina: Folly Beach
- Texas: Fort Hancock, Hilltop, Karnes City, Mineola, Panhandle, Quitman, Richland, Santa Anna
- Utah: Junction, Lynndyl
- Washington: Esperance, Fife, Kettle Falls
- Wisconsin: Marion, Newburg, Tigerton
- West Virginia: Brandonville
- Wyoming: Shoshoni
Source: T-Mobile