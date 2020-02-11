Samsung Galaxy Buds+ feature improved battery life

Samsung has had a big day. It introduced three new Galaxy S20 phones and a Galaxy Z Flip foldable, and it’s not stopping there.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now official with some notable upgrades over last year’s Galaxy Buds. Those upgrades include bigger batteries: each Galaxy Buds+ earbud has an 85mAh battery while the charging case has a 270mAh battery, up from 58mAh and 252mAh on the non-plus Galaxy Buds.

Those bigger batteries on the Galaxy Buds+ will get you up to 11 hours of music playback or 7.5 hours of talk time on a single charge, plus you’ll get another 11 hours of music playback or 7.5 hours of talk time with the charging case.

The Galaxy Buds+ charging case includes wired USB-C and Qi wireless charging support. And if your ‘buds are dead and you need some power in a hurry, Samsung says you can get 60 minutes of playback with just 3 minutes of quick charging.

Another improvement with the Galaxy Buds+ are its three microphones, up from two on the Galaxy Buds. There’s one inner mic and two outer beam-forming microphones, which Samsung says will get you improved sound and voice quality.

Speaking of sound, the Galaxy Buds+ have been tuned by AKG. The new ‘buds each have a two-way speaker with a tweeter for high notes and a woofer for bass.

The Galaxy Buds+ come with three sizes of wingtips and eartips to help you get a perfect fit, and the earbuds have customizable tap and hold actions. Spotify users can take advantage of Samsung’s partnership with the music-and-podcast service to listen to audio from Spotify by hitting play with a single press.

Samsung says that its new Galaxy Buds+ app is now iOS compatible, giving iPhone owners better control of the truly wireless earbuds.

Finally, the Galaxy Buds+ feature IPX2 splash resistance.

The Galaxy Buds+ will launch on Samsung.com on February 14th for $149.99. They’ll be available from T-Mobile, too, but you’ll have to wait until March 6th to buy them from T-Mo.

Sources: Samsung, T-Mobile