Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL getting big discounts at T-Mobile

T-Mobile today launched pretty awesome deals on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The Pixel 4 is now on sale at T-Mobile for $399.99, which is 50% off its normal asking price. The larger Pixel 4 XL is on sale, too, and it’s available for $499.99, which is a 44% discount.

These discounts apply to the 64GB versions of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and the Just Black and Clearly White versions of the two Pixels are available as of this post.

As a refresher, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL both feature a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and stereo speakers. They’ve each got a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2MP main camera and 16MP telephoto cam, and on the front there’s an 8MP camera and face unlock support. The smaller Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch 2280×1080 OLED screen while the Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch 3040×1440 OLED display, and both screens support a 90Hz refresh rate.

Following yesterday’s announcement of the prices of Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 phones, some folks felt that they’re a little expensive. These T-Mobile Pixel 4 deals are a great option if you’re in the market for a new Android phone that’s a bit more affordable. Both phones offer specs that are still plenty high-end at prices that are similar to Google’s affordable Pixel 3a and 3a XL models.

Sources: T-Mobile Pixel 4, T-Mobile Pixel 4 XL

  • Android_God

    LOL! Yet another glaring example of what a racket this whole business model is of selling phones.

    • Acdc1a

      Once upon a time they gave away phones or sold them at a HUGE loss to get you in a contract. Today there is a 20% all the way up to a whopping 100% markup. Trust me, there’s money in it…

  • Iphart

    $400 and $500 should be the regular price.

  • THXULTRA

    The Xl is a nice phone for $500. Much better deal then the crazy expensive new Smasungs.

    • CarlKL

      you get what you pay for..until the next new flagship comes out.

      TBH the Pixel for what it is was way overpriced. Mediocre specs.

      • THXULTRA

        It is actually a really nice phone. Look at software also not just specs.The cameras in the s10 have better specs but don’t take pictures as good as the pixel 4 does. Google assistant running voice to text on the phone is really impressive also. 90hz refresh rate at $500 isn’t common not to mention this phone gets day one android updates.

    • Android_God

      I know there’s more to a phone than how it looks but when I saw the pixel 4 XL next to the OnePlus 7T it was an easy decision. The XL just has an odd look to it.

      • THXULTRA

        Ya the oneplus 7t is a nice phone but doesn’t support wireless charging which is a deal breaker for me. For $100 less I like the pixel better for the face id and that google brings things to the pixel first.

  • Nate

    I feel that these are now a decent price. Wife is needing an upgrade and was thinking about getting her 3a. Maybe the pixel 4 instead now.

    Are pixels still known for battery life issues? Seems like I heard a bunch of different posts here and there where people were complaining that the batteries were not holding up well.

    • Acdc1a

      My 3a gets me through the day no problem. It serves as both phone and computer most of the time for me too, so it’s not like I’m light on use.

      • Nate

        Thank you!

  • pda96

    Pixels are sales stinkers. I think eventually, TMO will stop carrying them.

    • Acdc1a

      I like my 3a but I think they’re sales stinkers in general. People ask me about my phone and give me a confused look when I tell them what it is.

  • Alex Pilaia

    So obviously, Tmo is making money on each sale for the new $399 and $499 price tags (if not, it would not be priced as such), so why does it need to be priced at $800 to start???? Then they wonder why sales are poor, or people are in debt…

    • Acdc1a

      I’ll bet that they are not making money but taking a loss to clear inventory.

