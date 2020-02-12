Get a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper through T-Mobile Tuesdays next week
Normally when T-Mobile Tuesdays offers a free Whopper, it’s either the standard burger or the Impossible version. Next week, though, it looks like T-Mo customers will get to choose which burger they want.
On Tuesday, February 18th, T-Mobile customers can get a free Whopper or a free Impossible Whopper from Burger King. Also coming next week is $30 off pet care from Rover, a service that offers walking, boarding, and house sitting for dogs and cats.
T-Mobile customers can get $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell next week, too.
For next week’s contest, T-Mo will be giving out over $1 million in Amazon gift cards. Two hundred grand prize winners will each get code valid for a $500 Amazon gift card from Tango Card. One thousand first prize winners will each receive code for a $100 Amazon gift card, and 200,000 second prize winners will get code for a $5 Amazon gift card.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays