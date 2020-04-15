New iPhone SE introduced with 4.7-inch screen and Touch ID, starts at $399

If you’re a fan of smaller screens on smartphones, Apple has a new device for you.

The new iPhone SE is official with a 4.7-inch display and A13 Bionic processor, which is the same chip found in Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. There’s also a Touch ID fingerprint reader on this second generation iPhone SE rather than a Face ID scanner.

Diving into the raw specs, this new iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch 1334×750 LCD screen on its face plus a 7MP selfie camera. Around back is a 12MP cam with portrait mode and Portrait Lighting support plus optical image stabilization. Video recording is supported up to 4K at 60fps, but you can also capture 1080p video at up to 60fps or 720p at 30fps.

The body of the iPhone SE is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, meaning it can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. There’s a Lightning port for charging and Qi wireless charging support is included as well if you prefer. Unsurprisingly, Apple has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack on the new iPhone SE, just like it has on its other recent iPhone models.

Apple’s new iPhone includes NFC and Express Cards support as well as support for dual SIMs, with one physical nano SIM card and one eSIM. There’s support for gigabit-class LTE and Wi-Fi 6 in there, too.

The LTE bands supported by the new iPhone SE include 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 29, 30, 66, and 71.

Apple says that the iPhone SE will be available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage at $399, $449, and $549, respectively. You’ll be able to pre-order the new iPhone SE from Apple at 5:00 am PT this Friday, April 17th, and the phone will launch on April 24th.

There’s been no official announcement from T-Mobile about the iPhone SE, but Apple does say that it’ll be available from “select carriers” in the US and T-Mo is listed in the “Carriers” section of the iPhone SE specs page. So it’s definitely possible that we’ll see this new iPhone on T-Mobile’s shelves.

With its smaller display, Touch ID fingerprint reader, and $399 starting price, the new iPhone SE has the potential to be a hit for Apple. There aren’t a ton of phones out there with sub-5-inch screens, but the new iPhone SE offers that while still packing a new A13 Bionic processor that should keep performance zippy for a while. And there’s the $399 price, which will make the new iPhone an attractive option for folks who can’t or don’t want to spend $1,000 on a new flagship.

What do you think of Apple’s new iPhone SE?

Source: Apple