Next T-Mobile Tuesday will bring free fitness app and streaming trials, Samsung device prizes
Lately T-Mobile Tuesdays has been focused on offering deals that you can take advantage while at home, and that’ll continue next week.
On Tuesday, April 21st, T-Mobile customers can get a free 1-month trial to the Jillian Michaels Fitness app. The app is available on iOS and Android and includes access to Michaels’ workout DVDs, a meal planner, customized workout planner programs, and more than 800 exercises shot in HD. The service is normally priced at $14.99 per month.
Also coming next week is $20 off a new Play Kits subscription from Lovevery, which offers toys for babies and toddlers to help them learn. T-Mobile is giving customers a free 3-month subscription to Sundance Now streaming service, too, as well as $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell.
Next week’s contest will have a few different Samsung devices that you could win. Two first prize winners will each receive a 65-inch Samsung RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) plus a $300 check for taxes or other expenses.
Two second prize winners will each receive a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) plus a check for $428. Ten third prize winners will each get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and a check worth $428, and 10 fourth prize winners will each receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet and a $312 check.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays