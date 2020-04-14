OnePlus 8 5G launching at T-Mobile on April 29th
Today the OnePlus 8 was officially revealed, and as expected, it’s coming to T-Mobile.
The OnePlus 8 5G will launch at T-Mobile on April 29th. T-Mo isn’t ready to divulge pricing or promotion details quite, yet, but the carrier tells me that those details are “coming soon”.
The phone that’s launching at T-Mobile is the OnePlus 8, which means the device features a 6.55-inch 2400×1080 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The triple rear camera array includes a 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultra wide cam, and a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots.
You can find the full rundown on the specs of the OnePlus 8 here.
T-Mobile will sell the OnePlus 8 in Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow color options, with the latter being a wireless carrier exclusive for T-Mo.
Also of note is that, as its name suggests, the OnePlus 8 5G will support 5G on T-Mobile. That means you’ll be able to hop on the low-band 600MHz 5G network that covers more than 200 million people. T-Mo has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8 5G also supports the 2.5GHz mid-band 5G that it’s getting access to thanks to its merger from Sprint. However, mmWave 5G is not supported.
Will you be buying the OnePlus 8 5G from T-Mobile later this month?
Source: T-Mobile