OnePlus 8 Pro official with 120Hz refresh rate and wireless charging support

The OnePlus 8 Series is finally here.

OnePlus today introduced the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, its newest flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch 3168×1440 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The 8 Pro also includes an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. That’s notable because while past OnePlus phones may have been able to stand up to splashes, the 8 Pro is the first OnePlus phone with an official IP rating to stand up to water.

Another first for the OnePlus 8 Pro is wireless charging support. The 8 Pro is the first OnePlus phone to include wireless charging, and its Warp Charge 30 Wireless promises up to 30W of wireless charging speeds. It also supports reverse wireless charging, meaning you can use the 8 Pro to wirelessly charge other devices.

Around on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro is a quad camera array. The main cam is a 48MP snapper with a Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, and optical image stabilization. There’s also a 48MP ultra wide cam that uses a Sony IMX586 sensor and f/2.2 aperture as well as a an 8MP 3x telephoto cam and a 5MP color filter camera.

Inside, the OnePlus 8 Pro has the kind of specs that you’d expect from a flagship phone in 2020. It’s packing a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM, and 5G support. There’s up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage included, too, along with Wi-Fi 6 support and dual stereo speakers.

The battery powering the OnePlus 8 Pro is a 4510mAh pack. As mentioned before, the 8 Pro includes wireless charging support, but there’s also Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging available that can get you from 0 to 60% in half an hour of charging.

Also announced today is the OnePlus 8. This is meant to be the more compact flagship, offering a 6.55-inch 2400×1080 AMOLED display that OnePlus says has slimmer bezels to help it fit better in your hand. This display also includes a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Another difference between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the rear cameras. The regular OnePlus 8 features three rear cams, including a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS. There’s a 16MP ultra wide camera with 116-degree field of view, too, as well as a 2MP macro cam for close-up photos.

When it comes to internals, the OnePlus 8 is packing the same Snapdragon 865 as the Pro model as well as support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There’s Wi-Fi 6 and stereo speakers just like the 8 Pro, too.

The battery on the OnePlus 8 is a bit smaller than the 8 Pro’s, coming in at 4300mAh. You get fast Warp Charge 30T charging here, but there’s no wireless charging support like on the 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 is lacking the official IP rating of its Pro sibling as well.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available unlocked from OnePlus and Amazon starting April 29th. Pricing will start at $799 for the OnePlus 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and go up to $899 for the 12GB/256GB model. If you’d prefer the OnePlus 8 Pro, pricing will begin at $899 for the 8GB/128GB version and move to $999 for the top-end 12GB/256GB variant.

T-Mobile will sell the OnePlus 8 5G beginning April 29th, but the carrier hasn’t announced pricing details yet.

Sources: OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8