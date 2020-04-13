LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD now available from T-Mobile, get it free when you add a line
Just one week after the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) appeared on T-Mobile’s shelves, another affordable Android tablet has launched at T-Mo.
The LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD is now available from T-Mobile. Pricing is set at $0 down and $12.50 per month for 24 months or $299.99 full retail.
Despite the fact that it just arrived at T-Mo, you can already get the LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD for free with a special deal. Just add a 6GB or higher mobile internet line and buy this new LG tablet on a monthly payment plan and T-Mobile will cover the cost with 24 monthly bill credits.
As its name suggests, this LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD features a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 display. It’s also packing a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and a microSD card slot.
Other specs of this LG tablet include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras for your video calling needs, an 8200mAh battery, USB-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Source: T-Mobile