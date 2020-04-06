Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) quietly shows up in T-Mobile’s online store

We recently learned that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) would be coming to T-Mobile, but no launch or pricing details were available at the time. Now a little more info has come out.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) has quietly appeared in T-Mobile’s online store. It’s priced at $0.00 down and $11.00 per month for 24 months on EIP or $264.00 full retail.

As of this post, the tablet is listed as being “On backorder” with an estimated ship date of May 30th-June 22nd. Since this Tab A 8.4 just popped up on T-Mo’s online store without an announcement or anything, it’s possible that these are just placeholder dates. Hopefully we’ll hear more soon.

The T-Mobile version of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) also showed up at Samsung’s online store recently. Samsung is asking $284.99 for the device and says it’ll ship by May 13th, which is an improvement from T-Mobile’s estimated ship date but is still more than a month out.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) features an 8.4-inch 1920×1200 LCD screen, octa-core Exynos 7904 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage as well as a microSD card slot. There are 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras included for your video calling needs, and dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5000mAh battery are all included as well.

When it comes to wireless connectivity, T-Mobile says that this Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) includes support for LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 66, and 71.

Now that we’ve got more info T-Mobile’s version of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), are you interested in buying one?

Via: SamMobile

Sources: T-Mobile, Samsung