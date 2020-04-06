Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) quietly shows up in T-Mobile’s online store

We recently learned that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) would be coming to T-Mobile, but no launch or pricing details were available at the time. Now a little more info has come out.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) has quietly appeared in T-Mobile’s online store. It’s priced at $0.00 down and $11.00 per month for 24 months on EIP or $264.00 full retail.

As of this post, the tablet is listed as being “On backorder” with an estimated ship date of May 30th-June 22nd. Since this Tab A 8.4 just popped up on T-Mo’s online store without an announcement or anything, it’s possible that these are just placeholder dates. Hopefully we’ll hear more soon.

The T-Mobile version of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) also showed up at Samsung’s online store recently. Samsung is asking $284.99 for the device and says it’ll ship by May 13th, which is an improvement from T-Mobile’s estimated ship date but is still more than a month out.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) features an 8.4-inch 1920×1200 LCD screen, octa-core Exynos 7904 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage as well as a microSD card slot. There are 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras included for your video calling needs, and dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5000mAh battery are all included as well.

When it comes to wireless connectivity, T-Mobile says that this Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) includes support for LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 66, and 71.

Now that we’ve got more info T-Mobile’s version of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), are you interested in buying one?

  • George Salcedo

    What’s the point of these low end Samsung tablets? Horrible specs and an outrageous asking price.

    • Brian Batch

      The point is they are not $500+ iPad Minis. And if you pay full price for a Galaxy Tab, you didn’t do your homework to find one cheaper (I just picked up the 2019 model for $119 from Sam’s Club).

      • George Salcedo

        I have purchased Samsung tablets before and they get about 1 OS update and they have decent specs at best. I also purchased a similar LG tablet and that has performed much better than the two Samsung tablets that are similarly spec’d.

  • John

    Not really in the market for a tablet right now, but this seems descent for price point.

    • riverhorse

      Can probably make calls just like a phone. Could bring this over to Metro, plan there is only $15.

  • Brandon Robinson

    How is there not a “add a line get this free” promotion for this, not that id do it, but just makes me wonder if even those kind of promotions will be gone post merger

  • Francisco Peña

    nope nope and quadruple nope

  • neok182

    I am very seriously considering getting this to replace my 2013 Nexus 7 which I still use daily. because there has never been anything IMO that has come close to the screen quality and dual speakers. This is 1.4 inches larger screen but much smaller bezels. 1920×1200 is the same resolution as the Nexus 7 and while the larger screen will stretch that a bit it’s better than the 720p that most 8 inch android tablets come in.

    Sure processor is slow, only 3GB of RAM, but I’m upgrading from a SEVEN year old tablet so that’s still going to feel like an upgrade all things considered. MicroSD slot and since it’s only used for media and reading I can deal with samsung’s skin. I was planning on getting a wifi version but if that price is accurate through t-mobile I may end up doing it this way if I could add it to my current plan. Looking forward to it being official.

  • resource

    When this gets Android 10 I’ll think about it. Android 9 is 2020 is embarrassing

  • pda96

    Is there a 10″ version of this? 8″ is a tad small.

  • Sam_K

    How come Samsung didn’t bother including LTE band 12 700mHz?

