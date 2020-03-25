Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is a new Android tablet that’s coming to T-Mobile

T-Mobile launched Apple’s new iPad Pro tablets today, but if Android is more your thing, there’s a new Samsung tablet coming soon to T-Mobile as well.

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020). This new tablet is focused on keeping you entertained wherever you want to watch videos, offering an 8.4-inch 1920×1200 LCD screen as well as dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 5000mAh battery included with the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is estimated to last 10 hours on a single charge. And when it comes time to recharge, it offers fast charging over USB-C to help you refill more quickly.

There’s 32GB of built-in storage included with Samsung’s new tablet, but if that’s not enough, you can use a microSD card to add up to 512GB of additional storage. There’s also 3GB of RAM, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, and an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor packed into the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)’s body, which Samsung says has a “premium finish” and weighs 0.7 pounds.

When it comes to connectivity, you’ve got your choice of Wi-Fi that supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz as well as built-in 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung tells me that the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will be available from T-Mobile in the coming weeks, but no other launch or pricing details are available right now. The tablet will also be sold by AT&T, Sprint, and US Cellular, and Samsung is selling a Verizon version right now for $279.99.

There aren’t many companies regularly releasing new Android tablets lately, so it’s good to see Samsung releasing another Galaxy Tab. With built-in 4G LTE and a sub-$300 price tag, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)