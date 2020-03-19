T-Mobile launching new iPad Pro on March 25th

As expected, T-Mobile has confirmed that it will carry Apple’s new iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro will be available from T-Mobile.com starting on March 25th. T-Mo has confirmed to me that it’ll have both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes of the iPad Pro.

T-Mobile isn’t talking pricing quite yet, but Apple said this week that the 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular model will start at $949 while the 12.9-inch Wi-FI + Cellular version will start at $1,149.

T-Mo also plans to offer Apple’s new Magic Keyboard that includes a built-in trackpad, shown below. This accessory is slated to launch in May.

Apple’s new iPad Pro includes a few upgrades over the previous generation. The new models include an upgraded A12Z Bionic processor, dual rear cameras including a 12MP main cam and 10MP ultra wide angle camera, and a LiDAR Scanner that measures distance to surrounding objects and can help with augmented reality.

Other features of the new iPad Pro include quad speakers, USB-C for charging, five microphones, and Face ID face unlock. Apple says that the cellular versions of the iPad Pro have support for eSIM and LTE bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71.

T-Mobile has sold several iPad models in the past, so it’s not a huge surprise to learn that Apple’s new iPad Pro tablets will be available from T-Mo as well. It’s still good to see that it’s happening, though, because it gives T-Mobile customers another option for buying the new iPad Pro.

Source: T-Mobile