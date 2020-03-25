T-Mobile Tuesdays will include free magazine subscription, over $500,000 in gift card prizes next week
Did you claim your free YouTube Premium and Shaw Academy online course from T-Mobile Tuesdays yet? Once you do, here’s what you can expect next week.
On Tuesday, March 31st, T-Mo customers can get a free 1-year magazine subscription from Hearst Magazines. Some of the magazines made by Hearst include Car and Driver, Cosmopolitan, Popular Mechanics, Women’s Health, Esquire, and Country Living.
Also coming next week is $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell.
Next week’s contest will hand out more than $500,000 worth of digital gift cards. Ten grand prize winners will each receive a code valid for a $500 gift card for Amazon, Walmart, or Target from Tango Card. T-Mobile’s fine print says that winners can also choose any combination of Amazon, Walmart, or Target gift cards totaling $500.
Twenty first prize winners will receive a $200 gift card for Amazon, Walmart, or Target, or any combination of gift cards from those retailers totaling $200. Finally, 100,000 second prize winners will get a code valid for a $5 gift card from Amazon, Walmart, or Target.
Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays