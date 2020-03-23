T-Mobile customers get YouTube Premium free for two months

Many T-Mobile customers currently get free Netflix, which can help at a time like this when people are self-isolating and need some entertainment. Now T-Mobile is teaming up with YouTube to give its customers more stuff to watch.

T-Mobile is giving customers two months of YouTube Premium for free. The offer will be available starting tomorrow, March 24th, through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Android users will be able to claim the offer through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, while iOS users will need to go to the T-Mobile Tuesdays website. You’ll need to save the offer by April 21st and redeem it by May 1st. Existing YouTube Premium subscribers must cancel their service to take advantage of this offer.

After your two months are up, you’ll be charged $11.99 per month for YouTube Premium unless you cancel.

YouTube Premium lets you watch videos on YouTube without ads and have videos continue to play in the background, like when you’re using other apps on your phone or when your device is locked. You can save videos for offline viewing, too, and you get YouTube Music Premium streaming with no ads as wel as background and offline listening.

YouTube is a major source of entertainment for many people, and lots of people are sure to be streaming even more videos as they’re working from home and self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak. Now T-Mobile customers will be able to enjoy YouTube videos without being interrupted by ads for two months, and YouTube Music Premium can serve as another source of entertainment.

T-Mobile also announced today that it’s giving customers a free 4-week online course from Shaw Academy, as I reported last week.

