T-Mobile updating Galaxy S9, Note 9, and S8 Active phones
Some new updates for Samsung phones are going out this weekend, including both Galaxy S and Note models.
First up, T-Mobile is updating its Galaxy S9 and S9+ to versions G960USQS7DTB1 and G965USQS7DTB1, respectively. These updates bring the March 1, 2020 Android security patches.
Also being updated is the T-Mo flavor of the Galaxy Note 9. It’s being bumped up to version N960USQS3DTB2 and it, too, is receiving the March 2020 security patches.
Finally, T-Mobile is pushing an update to its Galaxy S8 Active. The update is version G892USQS6CTB2 and it also includes the March 2020 security patches.
Security updates like these may not be the most exciting things ever, but they’re important to help keep your phone and the data on it safe. Plus, it’s good to see these former flagships that are a couple years old getting up-to-date security patches.
Thanks Debjit, Ned, Dong, and Brent!
Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8 Active