T-Mobile will reportedly give customers free Quibi, but two lines or more will be required

We learned last year that T-Mobile is partnering with Quibi, an upcoming streaming service, but neither company has said much else about the deal since then. Today more details on the partnership have leaked out.

T-Mobile will reportedly offer a free Quibi subscription to customers on its “most popular postpaid plans,” reports Protocol, such as the Magenta and T-Mobile One plans. Like T-Mo’s Netflix on Us offer, you’ll need to have at least two lines of service to get Quibi for free.

T-Mobile customers that qualify will get free access to Quibi’s ad-supported service, which will normally be priced at $4.99 per month and shows preroll ads before shows. T-Mo subscribers will be able to watch Quibi on one screen at a time with this promo.

Quibi will also sell a $7.99 ad-free subscription. Today’s report doesn’t mention if T-Mobile customers will be able to pay the difference if they want the ad-free version of Quibi. With Netflix on Us, T-Mo customers get a Netflix Standard subscription for watching on 2 screens or a Netflix Premium subscription to watch on 4 screens and pay the difference through their T-Mobile bill.

It’s said that T-Mobile is expected to announce its Quibi offer in the coming weeks. The good news is that T-Mo will continue to offer free Netflix to customers, too.

Quibi will launch on April 6th. The service is focused on offering “quick bites” of video that range from 6 to 10 minutes in length. It’s expected that there will be a variety of shows on the service, including entertainment like Reno 911! and news shows from the likes of the BBC and 60 Minutes.

Source: Protocol