T-Mobile Connect launching this week with $15 smartphone plan

In addition to giving customers free YouTube Premium, T-Mo announced today that it’s launching its T-Mobile Connect plan early.

T-Mobile Connect will be available starting March 25th. This is a new low-cost plan that offers unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data for $15 per month plus tax. Customers who want a bit more high-speed data can get a plan with 5GB as well as unlimited talk and text for $25 plus tax.

Another feature of T-Mobile Connect is the Annual Data Upgrade. With it, customers get an additional 500MB of monthly data every year for the next five years at no additional charge. That means that in year two, customers on the 2GB plan will get 2.5GB of high-speed data, 3GB in year three, and so on.

These plans also include access to T-Mobile’s 5G network if you’ve got a compatible device.

T-Mobile Connect was first announced in November 2019 as part of the New T-Mobile Un-carrier 1.0 announcements. It was originally slated to launch after T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint was complete, but due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the strain it’s causing on many people’s lives, T-Mo is launching T-Mobile Connect early to give people a lower cost smartphone plan to help them stay connected.

Metro by T-Mobile is also rolling out lower-priced plans on March 25th. It will offer a $15 plan that includes unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of high-speed smartphone data for the next two months. That plan will be valid for 60 days after customers activate it.

New and current Metro by T-Mobile customers with any voice line can also get a free 8-inch tablet with a $15 unlimited tablet plan. The tablet is free after rebate redemption and includes sales tax and activation fee. A new line of tablet service is required.

Finally, MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off and the $35 per month data plan will include 20GB for the next 60 days. That’s double the normal monthly data amount for this plan.

Source: T-Mobile