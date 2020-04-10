T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G gets One UI 2.1 update, S20 series also updated

T-Mobile has begun pushing out updates for several recent Samsung phones.

First up, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is receiving a big update that includes Samsung’s One UI 2.1. This update brings several features of the Galaxy S20 series to the Note 10+ 5G, including NIght Hyperlapse, Pro Video that gives you control over settings like ISO and shutter speed when recording video, and Custom Filter, which lets you create a custom photo filter with colors and styles you like from one of your favorite photos.

The update to One UI 2.1 also brings improvements to the Gallery app, like a Clean View that automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject to help you organize your gallery. Quick Share is another new feature of the update, letting you see which of your contacts are nearby and quickly share photos, videos, and files with them.

The April 2020 Android security patches are packed into this Note 10+ 5G update as well. The update is version N976USQU1BTCB and weighs in at 1632.36MB.

Also rolling out are updates to T-Mobile’s Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The changelogs for these updates say that they include the April 2020 Android security patches and “general bug fixes and system improvements”.

Galaxy S20 owners should be on the lookout for an update to version G981USQU1ATCU while S20+ users will receive version G986USQU1ATCU and S20 Ultra owners will get version G988USQU1ATCU.

These updates are all rolling out over the air right now, and several TmoNews readers pinged me to say that they received their update overnight. If you’ve got one of these Samsung phones, your update should appear in the coming days.

Thanks Daryl, Michael, Tim, Paul, Jonathan, Shawn, Debjit, KitPogi, and Junito!