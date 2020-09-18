T-Mobile partners with AT&T and Verizon to launch ZenKey mobile authentication service

Usually when we’re talking about T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon in the same sentence, it’s because T-Mo is poking fun at its rival US carriers. This time, though, the three companies are working together on a joint venture.

T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have rolled out a new mobile security solution for consumers. Called ZenKey, it’s meant to make it easier for you to log in to apps and websites, letting you just tap a button rather than having to remember and manually enter multiple passwords.

ZenKey uses a multi-factor authentication method to protect you and keep identity thieves from getting your logins and info. Because ZenKey is made by the US carriers, authentication uses several details that you’d use with your wireless network, including your phone number, SIM card details, phone account type, user credentials, and account tenure.

Once you’ve downloaded the ZenKey app, you can set it up with your info and secure it with a fingerprint or face scan. And after you’ve begun logging into apps using ZenKey, you can use this main app to manage the info that your carrier shares with other apps, like your name, phone number, and mailing address.

Apps that support ZenKey will have a “Sign in with ZenKey” button that allows you to log in with one tap rather than entering a username and password.

You can find the ZenKey Powered by T-Mobile app right here. It’s available to T-Mo customers on postpaid, prepaid, and business plans. Metro by T-Mobile customers can’t currently use it.

The prospect of having a one-tap login using a service like ZenKey that protects your credentials and means you don’t have to keep track of multiple passwords and usernames is attractive. However, this means you also have to hope that all of the apps you use adopt this login method, and ZenKey is only supported by a handful of websites and apps to start. Those include the LiveXLive and Verizon My Fios apps and the websites for AT&T TV, DirecTV, myAT&T, AT&T TV Now, and “Currently, from AT&T.”

