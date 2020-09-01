Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 fully detailed, launching September 18 for $1,999

After giving us our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last month, Samsung today spilled all the beans on its newest foldable.

First up, the all-important launch and pricing info. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, September 2, at 12:01 am ET with a launch scheduled for September 18. Pricing will be set at $1,999.

T-Mobile has confirmed that it will carry the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which will support all three portions of T-Mo’s 5G layer cake: 600MHz, 2.5GHz, and mmWave. T-Mo hasn’t announced its pricing yet, but I’ll be sure to update you when it does.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features several upgrades over the original Galaxy Fold. Those start with the screens, including the 6.2-inch 2260×816 Super AMOLED display on the outside of the device that’s much larger than the Fold’s. Inside is a bigger 7.6-inch 2208×1768 Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and new Ultra Thin Glass for a more premium feel.

Samsung has improved the hinge mechanism on the Z Fold 2 as well. It offers free standing capabilities plus a new sweeper technology that we first saw on the Galaxy Z Flip. That sweeper has been improved on the Z Fold 2, giving you better protection from particles in a smaller space.

Inside, Samsung has opted for a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, though there’s no microSD slot here. The battery has gotten a small upgrade to 4500mAh and there’s support for fast charging both wired and wireless, plus Wireless PowerShare that’ll let you recharge other devices using the Z Fold 2.

There’s a total of five cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. A trio of 12MP cameras are located on the back, including a main cam with Super Speed Dual Pixel Autofocus and optical image stabilization, a telephoto cam with 2x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view. There are also 10MP selfie cameras on both the outer and inner displays.

Other notable specs include NFC and MST support for Samsung Pay, stereo speakers, a fingerprint reader on the side of the device, and Samsung DeX support.

On the software side, the Z Fold 2 runs Android 10. Samsung has added several of its own features to the software that take advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s large screen and folding design, letting you do things like run three apps at once, drag content from one app to another, and more.

There’s a Capture View Mode for the camera that’ll let you clearly see the photo you just took, and with Dual Preview, both parties can see a photo as its being captured. You can also use the outer display as a viewfinder, letting you take selfies with the higher-qualty main rear cameras.

Source: Samsung