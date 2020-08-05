T-Mobile spills Galaxy Z Flip 5G pricing, also confirms it’ll offer Galaxy Z Fold 2

Today T-Mobile confirmed that it will launch the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but those aren’t the only new Samsung devices coming to T-Mo’s shelves this month.

First up is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which we already know will be available from T-Mobile starting this Friday, August 7. Here’s the pricing that T-Mobile and legacy Sprint customers can expect for this Samsung foldable:

256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5G: $49.99 down and 24 monthly payments of $58.34 each on EIP, $699.99 down and 18 payments of $26.00 each on JUMP! On Demand/Sprint Flex Lease, or $1,449.99 full retail

T-Mo says that you can get up to $500 off a Galaxy Z Flip 5G when you trade in a qualifying device. I’ve asked T-Mobile for a list of the devices that are eligible for trade-in with this deal and will update you when I learn more.

If you prefer your foldable smartphone to open like a book rather than an old-school flip phone, you’ll be glad to learn that T-Mobile is also planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. T-Mo isn’t saying yet how much the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost or when it’ll be available, but we do know that it’ll support T-Mobile’s 600MHz and 2.5GHz flavors of 5G.

Samsung hasn’t spilled the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s full spec list yet, but from what we’ve heard so far this is a big upgrade over last year’s Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a much larger 6.2-inch outer display — the Galaxy Fold’s is 4.6 inches — as well as a larger 7.6-inch main display that ditches the OG Fold’s notch for a hole-punch selfie camera that takes up less space. The main display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, too.

Also inside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a 4500mAh battery. And focusing on T-Mobile specifically, this new foldable will support T-Mo’s 600MHz, 2.5GHz, and mmWave 5G networks.

Samsung says it’ll announce more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1.

Source: T-Mobile