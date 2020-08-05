T-Mobile reveals Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra pricing and deals

Hot on the heels of Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, T-Mobile has confirmed that it’ll carry both devices.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will be available for pre-order from T-Mobile starting Friday, August 7, at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET. The Note 20 will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, or Mystic Gray color options while the Note 20 Ultra will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Here’s the EIP and JUMP! On Demand/Sprint Flex Lease pricing info for the new Note 20 phones:

128GB Galaxy Note 20: $0 down and $41.67 per month for 24 months on EIP, $249.99 down and 18 monthly payments of $31.00 for JOD/Sprint Flex, or $999.99 full retail

$0 down and $41.67 per month for 24 months on EIP, $249.99 down and 18 monthly payments of $31.00 for JOD/Sprint Flex, or $999.99 full retail 128GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $0 down and $54.17 per month for 24 months on EIP, $549.99 down and 18 payments of $28.00 each on JOD/Sprint Flex, or $1,299.99 full retail

$0 down and $54.17 per month for 24 months on EIP, $549.99 down and 18 payments of $28.00 each on JOD/Sprint Flex, or $1,299.99 full retail 512GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $149.99 down and $54.17 per month for 24 months on EIP, $699.99 down and $26.00 per month for 18 months on JOD/Sprint Flex, or $1,449.99 full retail

T-Mobile will have two deals available on the new Samsung phones if you’d like to save some cash on them. First up, you can buy a Galaxy Note 20 and get another free or up to $1000 off a second qualifying Galaxy phone when you add a line. The devices eligible for this deal include the Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Note 10 series.

This deal is available to both new and existing customers and requires that the phones be purchased on a monthly payment plan.

T-Mo is also offering up to $500 off a Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 5G when you trade in a qualifying device. Like the new line deal, this one also required you to buy your phone on a monthly payment plan.

Folks who do buy a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra can take advantage of a Samsung.com deal that offers up to $150 in Samsung credit when you pre-order one of the new Note phones.

One final T-Mobile-specific detail to note about the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra is that both phones can access T-Mo’s entire 5G layer cake. That means that they can access the 600MHz, 2.5GHz, and mmWave parts of T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Source: T-Mobile