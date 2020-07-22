Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available from T-Mobile

There’s some good news for fans of foldable smartphones this Wednesday, because T-Mobile and Sprint will carry Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Samsung today revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which brings with it a couple of notable upgrades over the 4G version of the Galaxy Z Flip that launched earlier this year. The first is 5G support, which allows the foldable to connect to the sub-6 flavor of 5G coverage.

The other big upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is its processor. While its predecessor had a Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a new Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is Qualcomm’s newest flagship chipset.

The main display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is a 6.7-inch 2636×1080 Dynamic AMOLED screen with a hole-punch near the top where the 10MP selfie camera lives. There’s a second, smaller 1.1-inch 300×112 Super AMOLED display on the outside of the Z Flip 5G to let you check notifications, the current time, and more without opening the main display.

The dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes a 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel AF main camera plus a 12MP ultra wide camera with 123-degree field of view.

Alongside the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, the Z Flip’s internals include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, and a 3300mAh battery. You’ve got wired fast charging and wireless charging options when it comes time to refill that battery, plus you can recharge other Qi-compatible devices using the Z Flip with its Wireless PowerShare feature.

The Z Flip is also equipped with a fingerprint reader that’s located on the side of the device.

When it comes to the release, T-Mobile isn’t sharing much information yet outside of confirming that it will carry the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Samsung announced this morning that its new foldable will be available starting August 7 through its own online store as well as from T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be set at $1,449.99. Again, T-Mo isn’t sharing its specific pricing plans for the device yet, but a T-Mobile release means that interested customers will likely have the option of buying the Z Flip 5G on an equipment installment plan. That could make the phone’s high price a bit easier to swallow for some folks who are interested in it.

Are you thinking about buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is coming to @TMobile and @Sprint! Stay tuned for more details. — T-Mobile Newsroom (@TMobileNews) July 22, 2020

Sources: Samsung, T-Mobile (Twitter)