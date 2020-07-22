New T-Mobile deal offers four lines of unlimited for $100 per month

T-Mobile Essentials has been around for a couple of years now as a lower-cost unlimited plan, but soon T-Mo will be offering it for even less.

Starting July 24, T-Mobile will launch a special deal that’ll offer four lines of Essentials for $25 per line for a total of $100 per month. That’s a savings of $20 per month compared to what you’d normally pay for four lines on an Essentials plan.

That $100 per month price does include autopay. If you’d rather not enroll in autopay, you’ll need to pay $5 more per line per month. That monthly price also does not include taxes and fees.

You can also get up to two more lines for $20 each with this plan, meaning you could get up to six lines of Essentials for $140 per month.

T-Mobile Essentials offers unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE smartphone data as well as 5G access as no extra charge. Unlimited 3G mobile hotspot usage is included as well, as is access to T-Mobile Tuesdays and the deals that it offers. Two other things to note is that streaming video is limited to SD quality and that Essentials customers may notice slower data speeds during times of network congestion.

This deal will be available for a limited time. Existing T-Mo customers on an Essentials plan with four lines can swap over to this new pricing, but T-Mobile says you may lose features and promo credits.

Customers who take advantage of this deal can also get a special discount on a new 5G phone. For just $5 more per line, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with bill credits and eligible trade-in.

If you’re happy with your current plan but would still like to upgrade to a new 5G phone, current T-Mobile and legacy Sprint customers can get a Galaxy A71 5G for free or a Galaxy S20 5G for half off with eligible trade-in and 24 monthly bill credits. This deal will also launch on July 24.

All of these deals will be available for a limited time.

Source: T-Mobile