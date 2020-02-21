Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra now available for pre-order from T-Mobile

You can now pre-order Samsung’s next big thing.

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are now available for pre-order from T-Mobile. Pricing for the Galaxy S20 starts at $0 down and $41.67 per month on EIP and $249.99 down and $30 per month on JOD, while the S20+ starts at $0 down and $50 per month on EIP and $449.99 down and $28 per month on JOD. The S20 Ultra starts at $0 down and $58.34 per month on EIP and $649.99 down and $26 per month on JOD.

You can find the full pricing rundown for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones right here.

When it comes to deals, T-Mobile customers will have a few offers available and all of them will be available to new and existing customers. T-Mo will give you up to $500 off any Galaxy S20 series device when you trade in an eligible smartphone.

If you’re looking for two phones, there’s a BOGO deal that’ll get you up to $1,000 off a second Galaxy S20 series phone when you buy one. Both phones must be purchased on EIP and existing customers will need a new line of service, while new customers must add two lines of service.

Finally, customers can get up to $200 in Samsung.com credit when they buy a Galaxy S20 series phone.

More details on these three deals can be found here.

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are all compatible with T-Mobile’s nationwide low-band 5G network, and the S20+ and S20 Ultra also support T-Mo’s mmWave 5G network. Spec details for all three phones can be found here.

T-Mobile stores will have the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra starting on March 6th. We have seen pre-order customers receive their new Samsung phones a few days ahead of the official launch date in the past, and while there’s no guarantee that that’ll be the case this time around, it is definitely a possibility.

If you pre-order a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, let us know which model you chose!

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra