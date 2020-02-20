T-Mobile Galaxy S20 deals revealed ahead of start of pre-orders

T-Mobile stayed quiet about any possible Galaxy S20 deals when the new Samsung phones were announced last week, but with pre-orders starting soon, T-Mo has now revealed what offers it has planned.

First up, T-Mobile says that customers can get up to $500 off any of the new Galaxy S20 phones after rebate when they trade in an eligible device. You’ll get up to $500 back, depending on trade-in device, via a Virtual Express Prepaid Mastercard card.

T-Mo is also offering up to $1000 off a second Galaxy S20 series phone when you buy one. To get this deal, you’ll need to buy two Galaxy S20 series devices on EIP and add a new line of service. New customers must add two new lines.

This deal is also available with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices if you’d prefer one of those models instead of a Galaxy S20.

Finally, T-Mobile notes that customers will receive a Samsung.com credit when they pre-order a Galaxy S20 series phone. Customers who pre-order the S20 will get a $100 credit, S20+ buyers will get a $150 credit, and S20 Ultra buyers will get a $200 credit.

All of these deals are available to new and existing T-Mobile customers as well as T-Mobile for Business customers.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available for pre-order starting tonight at 9:01 pm PT/12:01 am ET. They’ll be available in stores starting March 6th.

You can find T-Mobile’s pricing for the Galaxy S20 series right here.

So now that the pricing, launch, and deal info is all out there, are you planning to pre-order a Galaxy S20? If so, which model do you have your eye on?

Source: T-Mobile