T-Mobile finishes first in J.D. Power’s latest Wireless Purchase Experience report

After coming out on top in J.D. Power’s U.S. Wireless Customer Care report earlier this month, T-Mobile has now finished first in another J.D. Power ranking.

J.D. Power today released its 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience study, and T-Mobile finished first among the postpaid “Full-Service Carriers” with 863 points out of a possible 1,000. T-Mo was also the only carrier to finish above the segment average of 839 points. This is the fifth time in a row that T-Mobile has come out on top in J.D. Power’s Wireless Purchase Experience report.

Verizon earned 838 points in this report while AT&T was close behind with 837 and Sprint had 808.

Metro by T-Mobile didn’t fare quite as well, finishing with 843 points out of 1,000 among the prepaid “Non-Contract Full-Service Carriers” group. Cricket Wireless came out on top in that group with 855 points while Boost Mobile had 851 and Virgin Mobile had 826.

Finally, Consumer Cellular finished first among the “Non-Contract Value Carriers” group with 881 points. Straight Talk finished second in the group with 829 points while TracFone had 825 points.

J.D. Power’s Wireless Purchase Experience report examines how satisfied customers were when they contacted their carrier in-store, online, or over the phone to make a purchase. The study was conducted from July through December 2019 and measured six factors (in order of importance): store sales representative, website, phone sales representative, offerings and promotions, store facility, and cost of service.

Source: J.D. Power