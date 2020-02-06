T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile rank highest in J.D. Power’s U.S. wireless customer care report

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile have scored top marks in J.D. Power’s latest report on U.S. wireless customer care.

In its latest report, J.D. Power says that T-Mobile earned 848 points out of 1,000 for its customer care, beating out its previous score and rating 43 points higher than the industry average. This is the 19th time that T-Mo has come out on top among Full-Service Carriers in J.D. Power’s U.S. wireless customer care study.

Verizon came in second in this latest J.D. Power study with 817 points, while AT&T earned 793 points and Sprint got 754 points.

T-Mobile attributes its success in these J.D. Power U.S. wireless customer care studies to Team of Experts. “Team of Experts completely revolutionized Care, giving customers access to real humans, 24/7 … no bots, no bouncing, no BS. We’re the only ones doing customer care this way — the right way — and it’s no surprise we continue to outscore the competition over and over again!” said T-Mo CEO John Legere.

Team of Experts launched in August 2018 with the goal of eliminating robots, phone menus, and bouncing support calls. Each Team of Experts is assigned a regional area that T-Mo says are trained on a wide range of topics. The teams also sit together so that they can get answers and provide support more quickly.

In other J.D. Power news, Metro by T-Mobile finished first in the Non-Contract Full Service Carriers portion of today’s U.S. wireless customer care report. Metro finished with 821 out of 1,000 points, which is 12 points higher than the industry average of 809 points.

Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless tied for second in J.D. Power’s report, each scoring 815 points, while Virgin Mobile finished with 738 points.

Source: J.D. Power