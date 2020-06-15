Samsung Galaxy A71 5G coming to T-Mobile with half-off deal, also launching at Sprint

T-Mobile’s lineup of 5G phones is growing again this week, and this new model is the lowest-cost 5G handset to come to T-Mo yet.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be available at T-Mobile and Sprint this Friday, June 19. T-Mobile customers can get it for $0 down and $25 per month for 24 months on an Equipment Installment Plan, which works out to a full price of $600. Customers who add a new line of service or switch to T-Mo can $300 off via monthly bill credits, making it half off.

Meanwhile, folks on Sprint will be able to get the Galaxy A71 5G for $0 down and $15 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex Lease.

The Galaxy A71 5G is the top-end model in Samsung’s new Galaxy A series lineup. It’s packing specs like a 6.7-inch 2400×1080 Super AMOLED Plus display and a quad rear camera array with a 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultra wide cam, 5MP macro camera for close-ups, and a 5MP depth camera. There’s a 32MP selfie camera in a hole-punch on the front of the A71, too.

Inside the Galaxy A71 5G is a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. 128GB of storage is included with the A71, but there’s also a microSD card slot that’ll let you add up to 1TB of extra storage should you need it.

Finally, the Android 10-powered Galaxy A71 will support both T-Mobile’s 600MHz and 2.5GHz flavors of 5G.

The Galaxy A71 5G isn’t the only new Samsung phone coming to T-Mobile. In fact, T-Mo has confirmed that there are 4 more Galaxy A series models coming to T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile this summer:

Galaxy A01

5.7-inch HD+ screen with a notch, dual rear camera setup with 13MP main and 2MP depth cams, 5MP front-facing camera, 3000mAh battery, 16GB of storage, microSD card slot, and 2GB of RAM.

Launching at Metro by T-Mobile on June 22 for $159.99.

Galaxy A21

6.55-inch HD+ screen with hole-punch; quad rear cameras with 16MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth; 13MP selfie cam; 4000mAh battery; 32GB of storage; microSD card slot; and 3GB of RAM.

Available at T-Mobile on June 26 for $10 down and $10 per month for 24 months (full price of $250). Also launching at Sprint on June 26 for $0 down and $10.42 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex Lease, and coming to Metro by T-Mobile on June 29.

Galaxy A11

6.4-inch HD+ display; triple rear camera array with 13MP main, 5MP ultra wide, and 2MP depth sensors; 8MP selfie camera; 4000mAh battery; 32GB of storage; microSD slot; and 2GB of RAM.

Launching later this summer.

Galaxy A51 5G

Features a 6.5-inch 2400×1080 Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch; quad rear cameras including 48MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth; 32MP selfie cam; 4000mAh battery; 4GB of RAM; 128GB of storage; and microSD slot.

Will support 5G on 600MHz and 2.5GHz and is launching at T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile this summer.

Source: T-Mobile