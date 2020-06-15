T-Mobile having network issues, particularly in the Southeast
If you’re having some issues with your T-Mobile service today, you’re not the only one.
Reports are pouring in from T-Mo customers who say they’ve got no service this afternoon. Most of the problems seem to be happening in the Southeastern US, with T-Mobile subscribers in places like Atlanta, GA; Raleigh, NC; Orlando, FL; Winston-Salem, NC; Birmingham, AL; Pelion, SC; and many others reporting issues with the network.
The issues that T-Mobile customers are having vary, with some folks saying that they’ve got no service at all while others report that they’ve got data but can’t send or receive any calls.
Looking at the Down Detector outage maps for AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, customers on those carriers appear to be having problems in the Southeastern US, too.
I’ve contacted T-Mobile for more info on the situation but haven’t received a response yet.
Are you having any issues with your T-Mobile service today?
Sources: Reddit (1), (2), Twitter, Down Detector