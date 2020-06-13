Galaxy Note 8 now receiving a new update from T-Mobile
Just a few days after the Galaxy Note 9 received an update on T-Mobile, another older Note phone is being updated.
T-Mobile is now pushing an update to the Galaxy Note 8 that bumps it to version G950USQS7DTE5. The 185.04MB update includes the June 1, 2020 Android security patches, which is an upgrade from the March 2020 security patch level that the Note 8 was on previously.
This update has begun rolling out over the air, so it should appear on your T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 within the next few days. As usual, you’ve also got the option of performing a manual check for the update, which you can do by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.
If you’re rocking a Note 8 on T-Mobile, let us know when you get this update installed!
Thanks Alexander!