T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9 receiving new security update
It’s been a few months since Samsung Galaxy Note 9 owners last got an update from T-Mobile, but that’s changing today.
T-Mobile is now rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Note 9 that bumps it up to version N960USQU4DTD3. The only item on the changelog is the May 2020 Android security patches, but that’s a welcome update from the March 2020 security patches that the Note 9 was on previously.
This update appears to have started rolling out over-the-air, and TmoNews reader James reports that they received it overnight. So if you’re rocking a T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9, be on the lookout for the update to hit your phone in the coming days or check for it manually right now by going into Settings > Software Update > Download updates manually.
Let us know when your Note 9 gets this new update!
Thanks James!