T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert commits to ‘significant changes’ to increase diversity

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert today shared an open letter responding to the ongoing protests across the US and around the world. In it, Sievert says that T-Mo believes that “racism, hatred, and inequality have no place in our world” but that “systemic racism is real” and that we must act to create a better world.

“We mourn the senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all of the victims of racial injustice across the country and around the world,” Sievert goes on to say. “As George Floyd has been laid to rest, I want to be clear that we at T-Mobile are firm in our belief that Black Lives Matter — and we stand for change, for justice, and for equity.”

Sievert goes on to pledge to making “significant changes” to improve its diversity and inclusion. These steps include bringing in more diverse talent and better representation of minorities into leadership roles with new programs as well as new processes for hiring, rewarding people, and developing talent.

This week T-Mobile committed to ensuring that every job and promotion should include a diverse set of candidates, Sievert says, and high potential managemetn and executive talent programs will have significantly increased participation by people of color. T-Mo also plans to work to ensure better inclusion across all its businesses.

T-Mobile is pleding to establish programs to support Black businesses and minority communities. Last year, the carrier struck a diversity partnership with 6 National Civil Rights organizations that included a commitment to fund the work of those groups with $25 million in grants. Sievert says that T-Mo will take even more action but didn’t share details of those plans.

You can read Sievert’s full letter at the link below.

Source: T-Mobile