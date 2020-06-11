T-Mobile Keep & Switch deal will give $450 to AT&T and Verizon switchers to pay off their device

T-Mobile has long tempted customers on AT&T and Verizon to make the switch with offers like Carrier Freedom, and today T-Mo rolled out a new deal to get those consumers to jump ship.

Keep & Switch is a new deal targeted at AT&T and Verizon customers. With this deal you can switch to T-Mobile from AT&T or Verizon, bring your eligible phone with you, and get up to $450 per line to cover the remaining payments on your device.

To qualify for this deal, you must have a device financing agreement on an eligible device with AT&T or Verizon or have had a financing agreement for at least 90 days on that network. These are the devices eligible to be used with the Keep & Switch deal:

Apple: iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd Gen)

Google: Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL

Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL Samsung: Galaxy S8 and S8+, S9 and S9+, S10, S10e, S10+ (4G), Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+ (4G)

You’ll also need to capture a screenshot showing your device financing deals, including the payment balance and the device financing tenure showing 90 days on that network before porting your number to T-Mobile. You’ll then switch to T-Mobile once you’ve confirmed that your phone is unlocked.

When you switch to T-Mobile, you must activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan. Qualifying plans include Magenta, Magenta Plus, Magenta Military, Magenta Military Plus, Magenta First Responders, Magenta First Responders Plus, Magenta Unlimited 55, Magenta Plus Unlimited 55, Essentials, Essentials Unlimited 55, and Business Unlimited.

Finally, you’ll submit for reimbursement of your device’s cost at www.switch2t-mobile.com within 30 days of your new line activation.

T-Mobile will pay off your eligible device up to $450 per line with a virtual prepaid card. You can be reimbursed for up to 5 voice lines.

Also announced today is that T-Mo is offering a third line free with the T-Mobile Essentials plan. With the T-Mobile Essentials plan, you get unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE smartphone data, though T-Mo says that “Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers”.

The Essentials plan also includes benefits like unlimited mobile hotspot at 3G speeds, T-Mobile Tuesdays, SD video streaming, international texting, and unlimited talk, text, and 2G data in Mexico and Canada. 5G access is included as well if you decide to buy a 5G-capable device.

Keep & Switch is now available and is a limited time offer.

Sources: T-Mobile (1), (2), (3)