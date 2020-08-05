Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra officially revealed

Samsung’s Galaxy Note flagships are typically some of the most hotly anticipated smartphones of the year, and today the newest models have been made official.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra share the same basic design, but there are some pretty significant differences between the two. The display on the Note 20 Ultra features a bigger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3088×1440 resolution, curved edges, in-display fingerprint reader, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back of the Note 20 Ultra is a big rectangular camera bump that houses a 108MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. There’s a 12MP ultra wide camera, too, with 120-degree field of view, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x Super Resolution Zoom for those times when you’re really far away from your subject. A 10MP selfie camera lives on the at the top of the Note 20 Ultra’s screen.

Samsung has chosen the Snapdragon 865 Plus to power both of its new Note phones, and the Note 20 Ultra gets 12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options. There’s also a microSD card slot if you need to add more storage later.

The battery inside the Note 20 Ultra is a 4500mAh pack. When it comes time to recharge, you can choose either Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 or wired fast charging with support for USB PD 3.0 (PPS). And you can even use the Note 20 Ultra to recharge other Qi-equipped devices using the Wireless PowerShare feature.

Of course, since these are both Galaxy Note phones, the Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 both include an S Pen stylus. Samsung touts that it’s included five new Anywhere actions with the Note 20 phones and their S Pen, letting you do things like return to your home screen or take a screenshot by flicking your wrist. The S Pen on the Note 20 phones also offer increased precision compared to the Note 10.

Switching over to the regular Note 20, this model has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400×1080. The screen on the Note 20 is flat and there’s no 120Hz support here. There is the same 10MP selfie camera in a hole-punch on the Note 20, though.

The Note 20’s rear cameras is another area where it differs from the Ultra. It’s got a 12MP main camera with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF and OIS and a 12MP ultra wide cam with 120-degree field of view. Its telephoto cam is a 64MP snapper, and it supports up to 3x optical zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom.

As I mentioned before, the Note 20 does have the same Snapdragon 865 Plus processor as the Ultra, but it does get a little less RAM, coming in at 8GB. There are 128GB and 256GB storage options, but there is no microSD card slot on the Note 20 like there is on the Ultra.

The battery on the Note 20 is a smidge smaller than its Ultra sibling, coming in at 4300mAh. The Note 20 does get the same fast wireless and wired charging features, though, as well as Wireless PowerShare.

One other small difference to note about the Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 is that while the former model features a more premium glass back, the latter has a “reinforced polycarbonate” backside.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White color options while the Galaxy Note 20 will get Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green paint jobs.

Both phones will launch on August 21. Pricing for the Note 20 Ultra will start at $1,299.99 while the Note 20 will start at $999.99.

T-Mobile hasn’t announced its plans to carry the new Note 20 phones as of this post, but I’ll be sure to update you when it does.

So now that they’re official, what do you think of the next Note flagships? Are you going to buy a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?

