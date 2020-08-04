Samsung Galaxy A51 5G launching at T-Mobile on August 7

T-Mobile announced back in June that several new Samsung Galaxy A series phones would be hitting its shelves over the coming months. Later this week another one of them will officially go on sale.

Samsung says that the Galaxy A51 5G will launch at T-Mobile on August 7. T-Mobile hasn’t announced its pricing for the phone yet, but Samsung will sell the Galaxy A51 5G for $499.99.

A launch at Metro by T-Mobile will happen at a later date.

The Galaxy A51 5G has a design that’s similar to the Galaxy A71 5G that recently launched at T-Mo, but the specs of the two phones are a bit different. For example, the Galaxy A51 5G has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

The quad rear camera array on the Galaxy A51 5G includes a 48MP main camera rather than the 64MP cam on the A71. There’s a 12MP ultra wide camera on the Galaxy A51 5G, too, as well as 5MP macro and depth cams. The hole-punch selfie camera on the A51 5G is a 32MP snapper.

Other specs of the Galaxy A51 5G include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and 4500mAh battery. T-Mobile says that the phone will support both its 600MHz and 2.5GHz flavors of 5G as well.

When T-Mobile launched the Galaxy A71 5G a couple of months ago, it touted the new device as its most affordable 5G phone yet. Now it’s looking like the Galaxy A51 5G will take that crown, offering T-Mo customers an even lower-cost way to get onto T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Source: Samsung