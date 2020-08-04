T-Mobile begins updating Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and OnePlus 8 to support standalone 5G

Today T-Mobile flipped on standalone 5G, which is greatly expanding its 5G coverage and bringing lower latency with it, too. And there are already a few devices that are being updated to support this new coverage.

T-Mobile is now updating the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra as well as the OnePlus 8 to support standalone 5G. The Galaxy S20 update is version G981USQUATGL and is 543.73MB, while Galaxy S20+ owners can expect a 557.32MB update to version G986USQU1ATGL and Galaxy S20 Ultra owners are getting a 547.64MB update to version G988USQU1ATGL.

Here’s the full changelog for all three of these Galaxy S20 series updates:

Enable standalone 5G

August 2020 security updates

Camera visual image quality updates

Additional updates and improvements

OnePlus 8 owners should begin seeing a new update today, too. T-Mobile says the update is version 10.5.17.IN55CB and includes the following changes:

Enable standalone 5G

July 2020 security updates

Additional updates and improvements

If you’ve got a different T-Mobile 5G phone, don’t fret, because you’ll likely get an update to enable standalone 5G as well. T-Mo has confirmed that it will also update the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and LG V60 ThinQ to support standalone 5G. Only the Galaxy S10 5G won’t get the update to enable standalone 5G, likely because it lacks support for the 600MHz spectrum that T-Mo’s standalone 5G is using.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series and OnePlus 8 owners, let us know when you get your new update!

Thanks Daryl, Debjit, KitPogi, Moshe, and Paul!

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8