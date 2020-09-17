Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad 8th Gen now available to order from T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirmed earlier this week that it would carry the new Apple Watch and iPad models, but it didn’t say much else about its plans at that time. Well now they’re all available.
T-Mobile is now taking orders for the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad 8th Gen. All three devices are expected to ship within a week if you order now, with the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad set to begin shipping as soon as tomorrow.
Here’s the pricing for each of the new Apple devices:
- Apple Watch SE 40mm: $0 down and $13.75 per month for 24 months, or $329.99 full price
- Apple Watch SE 44mm: $0 down and $15.00 per month for 24 months, $359.99 full price
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm: $0 down and $20.84 per month for 24 months, $499.99 full price
- Apple Watch Series 6 44mm: $0 down and $22.09 per month for 24 months, $529.99 full price
- iPad 8th Gen 32GB: $27.99 down and $18 per month for 24 months, $459.99 full price
- iPad 8th Gen 128GB: $127.99 down and $18 per month for 24 months, $559.99 full price
T-Mobile is also launching a special deal on the Apple Watch today. Any new or existing customers who buy an Apple Watch Series 3 or higher and activates a new line on a T-Mobile watch plan can get $200 off a second Apple Watch with 24 monthly bill credits.