Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE announced, T-Mobile says it’ll carry them

Today Apple took the wraps off of two new Apple Watch models and they’re both coming to T-Mobile.

First is the Apple Watch Series 6, the new flagship model of Apple’s smartwatch family. One of the first upgrades you’ll notice are the new color options, including blue and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum models plus a gray-black stainless steel color called Graphite.

Inside the Apple Watch Series 6 is S6 chip, which is based on the A13 Bionic processor inside the iPhone 11. Apple touts that this S6 chip runs 20% faster than the S5 chip inside the Apple Watch Series 5. There’s faster charging inside the Series 6, too, letting you get a full charge in less than 1.5 hours.

The improved always-on diplay of the Apple Watch Series 6 is up to 2.5 times brighter than the Series 5 when your wrist is down, making it easier to glance at your wrist and check the time. An always-on altimeter will give you real-time elevation info all day, too.

The other major upgrade of the Apple Watch Series 6 is blood oxygen monitoring. This new sensor on the back of the smartwatch uses a combination of LEDs and photodiodes to measure your blood oxygen level, which measures the amount of oxygen being carried from your lungs to the rest of your body. You can manually check your blood oxygen level in 15 seconds, and the Apple Watch Series 6 will periodically perform background checks throughout the day.

Apple is taking orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 today and will launch the new smartwatch on Friday. Pricing starts at $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the GPS + Cellular version. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert confirmed today that T-Mo will carry the Apple Watch Series 6, but no pricing information has been announced yet.

And then there’s the Apple Watch SE. This is the more affordable entry into Apple’s smartwatch lineup, offering several upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 3 that has been the lower-cost entry into the Apple Watch ecosystem up until now.

The Apple Watch SE features a bigger display than the Series 3, similar to the past few flagship Apple Watch models. It’s also got the same always-on altimeter, accelerometer, and gyroscope found in the new Apple Watch Series 6, though there’s no always-on display here.

Also inside the Apple Watch SE is the S5 chip from last year’s Apple Watch Series 5. This S5 chip is up to two times faster than the processor found in the Apple Watch Series 3.

Features from other recent Apple Watch models like fall detection, Emergency SOS, Walkie-Talkie, and an improved speaker and microphone for phone calls and Siri are all included with the Apple Watch SE as well.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for the GPS model and $329 for the GPS + Cellular version. It’s available to order from Apple today and will launch on Friday. T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert appears to have confirmed that T-Mo will sell the Apple Watch SE, too, but there’s no word on T-Mobile’s pricing just yet.

The #AppleWatchSeries6 has some nice upgrades! Family Mode, blood oxygen monitoring, an affordable SE version, new bands and Memoji watch faces?! #AppleEvent. Of course @TMobile will be carrying them! pic.twitter.com/XsqDqknpVG — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) September 15, 2020

