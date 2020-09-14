Google event on September 30 will bring new Pixel phones

Google’s new Pixel phones are coming later this month.

Google today announced an event for September 30 that’ll include “new Pixel phones” as well as a “new Chromecast” and the company’s “latest smart speaker”. The event will begin at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET.

It’s likely that both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are the new phones Google is referring to. Both models were teased by Google last month when it announced the Pixel 4a, with Google saying that both phones will include 5G support and that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $499.

T-Mobile has sold several of Google’s recent Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 flagships, but it does not carry the Pixel 4a, so it remains to be seen which of these upcoming phones will be available from T-Mo. Even if T-Mobile doesn’t carry either model, though, you should be able to buy one unlocked from Google and use it on T-Mo with no issues.

The “new Chromecast” being teased by Google is likely a new Android TV dongle that’s leaked previously. It’s said to be a small, oval-shaped piece of hardware that includes a remote and could be priced at $49.99.

Finally, the new smart speaker is expected to be an updated version of the Google Home. Google teased a tall, slim Nest smart speaker earlier this year.

Source: The Verge