LG Wing features two screens and swivel design, coming to T-Mobile

LG today took the wraps off of the Wing, the first device in its Explorer Project that aims to “discover new ways to interact with mobile devices.”

The LG Wing features two display, including a 6.8-inch 2460×1080 P-OLED main display and a secondary 3.9-inch 1240×1080 G-OLED screen. Just rotate the main display 90 degrees and you’ll enter Swivel Mode, giving you access to both screens at once.

In Swivel Mode, you can run two apps at once, like watching a video on the main display and chatting on the second screen or getting map directions on the large display while taking a phone call on the smaller one. You can also expand apps to use both screens at once, like watching a YouTube video with the preinstalled NAVER Whale browser on the main screen while viewing the comments on the smaller display.

That second screen can also be used in a gimbal mode. This turns the second display into a grip, helping you to hold the LG Wing steady while recording video. Plus, there are controls like ones found on a real gimbal on that second display, like a joystick for controlling the camera angle and a pan follow for horizontal movement with minimal shake.

The triple rear camera setup on the LG Wing includes a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra wide cam with 117-degree field of view, and a 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel camera. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera that pops out from the body of the LG Wing, and you can choose to record video with both the front cam and a rear camera simultaneously.

The LG Wing body measures 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9mm and it weighs 260 grams, or around 0.57 pounds, which LG says makes the Wing “no heavier than many of today’s large display smartphones.” The swiveling mechanism on the Wing has been tested to last for more than 200,000 swivels.

Inside that body is a Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support. LG has included 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options, plus a microSD slot with support for cards up to 2TB. There’s a 4000mAh battery powering the Wing plus Quick Charge 4+ fast charging support and wireless charging.

LG has included an in-display fingerprint reader with the Wing, and on the software side the phone is powered by Android 10. LG also touts that the Wing offers IP54 water and dust resistance.

The LG Wing will launch first in South Korea next month, but it is coming stateside, too. LG has confirmed to TmoNews that the Wing will be available from US carriers, starting with Verizon and then followed by T-Mobile and AT&T. No pricing information has been announced yet.

What do you think of the LG Wing? Does its swiveling mechanism and dual display design have you interested?

Source: LG