Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event for September 23

One month after Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the company says it’s got another announcement planned.

Samsung is planning an event for September 23. The name is “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan”, and the show will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung isn’t saying exactly what it has planned for this event. It seems likely that the show will focus on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, aka S20 “Fan Edition”, which is expected to be a more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S20.

Rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S20 FE will include a flat 6.5-inch 2400×1080 Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There will reportedly be a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP main camera with phase detection autofocus, a 12MP ultra-wide cam with 123-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S20 FE is also expected to include a 4500mAh battery with fast wired charging and wireless charging support, a 32MP selfie camera, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

There’s no word yet on exactly how much the Galaxy S20 FE might cost, but if last year’s Galaxy S10 Lite is any indication, this new model could be a couple hundred dollars less than the $999 Galaxy S20. Those rumored specs aren’t too shabby, so the Galaxy S20 FE could be an interesting option for folks who are in the market for a high-end phone but don’t want to pay the $1000+ price that some flagships have nowadays.

While we wait for September 23 to roll around, you can see a leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from WinFuture below.

Source: Samsung